Things didn’t go the Green Bay Packers’ way Sunday against the Vikings as quarterback Jordan Love returned to action with a crazy up-and-down game. But former Packers’ star Brett Favre came to the rescue with a beautiful Jordan Love message after the Week 4 loss, according to his post on X.

“Dear Jordan: Just a reminder that one game, one play, or one pass doesn’t define you. Way to show resilience today. You have a long career ahead. Just keep going forward.”

It turned out to be a wild game for Love, who got off to a miserable start before rallying his team to a near-miracle victory.

Packers’ QB Jordan Love falls short

Love returned to the Packers’ lineup after missing two games with an injured left medial collateral ligament. He passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, both setting career highs for the young star. He completed 32 of 54 passes. But Love also matched a career high with three interceptions.

The message from Favre after the game had to be especially heartfelt for Love because of Favre’s recent announcement. The Hall of Fame quarterback recently revealed he has Parkinson’s disease. Favre said five specialists told him they believed hits he suffered while playing in the NFL contributed to the disease, according to tmz.com.

“They all said the same thing,” he said. “‘If it's not in your family' — and there's none on either side of my family —‘ then the first thing we look at is head trauma.' I wrote the book on head trauma.”

Favre told wfin.com about the disease’s progression.

“I had two symptoms,” Favre said. “And they went on for about a year; I would consider to be minor. I would be doing something and my right arm, I would notice, would just be stuck. (And) I was like, ‘What? That’s weird.’ I would put my arm down and go about my way. When I would forget about it, it would be right back there.”

How did Jordan Love show support for Brett Favre?

Love wore a Favre jersey when he arrived at Lambeau Field on Sunday. He then played a bit like a young Favre, making mistakes and matching it with big plays. Love said his effort didn’t get it done, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I just wasn’t playing well enough,” Love said. “I think ball placement was a little all over the place today, kind of throughout the whole game, and I think it picked up later. Yeah, I think early on just missed a couple throws and was a little bit off and made it hard on some of the receivers on some of those plays.”