The trade that everyone in the football world has been anticipating has finally happened. The Green Bay Packers are set to trade future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, just three days before the 2023 NFL Draft. A total of six draft picks are expected to be swapped by both teams.

Much has been made about the lack of communication between the Packers and Rodgers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said following the trade announcement that he and Rodgers haven’t spoken since shortly after the season ended, according to Ryan Wood.

This is the conclusion of a whirlwind couple of months following the 2022 NFL season. The Packers have long been rumored to move on from Rodgers ever since they drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Now 15 years after they traded Brett Favre to the Jets, the Packers will do the same with another franchise legend.

The speculation all offseason has been that Rodgers will either retire or play for a team other than the Packers in 2023. Once the Jets emerged as a top candidate, the rumors began to swirl. Rodgers only added fuel to the fire when he said on the Pat McAfee Show in mid-March that he intended to play for the Jets this season.

Who would’ve thought the Aaron Rodgers era with the Packers would end like this? A season removed from Rodgers winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Brian Gutekunst traded him and officially rang the bell on the start of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay.