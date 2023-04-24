On Monday, just days before the 2023 NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst’s and the Green Bay Packers reached a deal with the New York Jets to move on from their longtime starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the trade centered around a potential Hall of Famer in Rodgers, Gutekunst’s met with the media. During the conversation, he made it clear why exactly Green Bay made the deal.

“There’s risk in the National Football League, but we were 8-9 last year. We’re trying to get better,” stated Gutekunst via USA Today’s Ryan Wood.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Gutekunst, the decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers could be what helps the team return to form faster. By moving on from the four-time MVP, the Packers gained a significant return. This included the team moving up two spots in the first round to pick 13, a second-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in 2023. In addition, they added a conditional second-round selection in 2024 that could become a first depending on how much Rodgers takes the field. Along with the draft capital, the Packers have now moved on from the contract that Aaron Rodgers was under. Now heading into the new season, they can put the ball into the hands of Jordan Love.

Until this point in his career, Love has struggled to see the field. With Aaron Rodgers leading the charge, Love has recorded just 83 passing attempts over his first two seasons. Now heading into year three, it appears the Packers are ready to see what they have in the young quarterback. Based on the comments made by Gutekunst, expectations will be high for the former first-round pick.