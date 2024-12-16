The Green Bay Packers could do no wrong on Sunday night as they crushed the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on the road with the entire country watching. It was an incredibly impressive performance for Matt LaFleur and company against a Seahawks team that came into Week 15 as one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

This was a great game for the Green Bay wide receivers, who all made an impact in their own way throughout the night. One of those wideouts was the speedy Christian Watson, who led the team with 56 yards on three catches. Near the end of the game, Watson appeared to be shaken up on the sideline, but it turns out that he's just fine according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“He just stepped on my shin when I was coming back to the ground,” Watson said, per Schneidman. “I'm alright. Cleat to the shin, don't feel too good.”

Watson was one of many Packers pass catchers that had great moments on Sunday night. Jayden Reed caught five passes for 34 yards and ran for 27 yards on three carries. Romeo Doubs had a quiet night, but he beat Devon Witherspoon for a late touchdown that he capped with an acrobatic catch.

The Packers may not have one true superstar at wide receiver like they did during the days of Davante Adams, but they have a group of quality players with complementary skill sets who can do damage with a committee approach. Sunday night was a perfect example of that.

Packers offense humming down the stretch of regular season

The Packers are starting to hit their stride as the playoffs get closer and closer, and Matt LaFleur has this offense cruising up and down the field, no matter the opponent.

One week after running all over the Detroit Lions, even in a loss, the Packers dismantled a Seahawks defense that had been one of the best in football over the last month. The Packers bullied the Seahawks with Josh Jacobs and the running game throughout the night and Jordan Love was very efficient through the air, playing one of his cleanest games of the season.

The Packers' defense is probably never going to be an elite unit this season, but they came up with two critical takeaways in this game. A red zone interception of Geno Smith during the second quarter took points off the board for Seattle and a late pick of Sam Howell essentially salted the game away.

If the defense can just be solid and come up with a few splash plays like it did on Sunday night, this Packers offense can score points with the best of them. LaFleur has been in a zone calling plays over the last few weeks and is capable of putting on a masterclass over the course of 60 minutes that only the best coaches on Earth can come up with. When the Packers are rolling on that side, they have a championship-caliber team.