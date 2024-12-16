Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs had his struggles in 2024 but came through with a big performance in Week 15. Against the injury-riddled Seattle Seahawks secondary, Doubs hauled in just three passes but turned two of them into touchdowns, including an impressive 13-yard slant in the first quarter that got Jordan Love's attention.

After the game, Love reflected on Doubs' first of two scores, in which he fought through two tackles to reach the end zone. Doubs was working on top cornerback Riq Woolen on the play and looked as if he had set up a first-and-goal before powering through Woolen and safety Julian Love to reach paydirt.

“That's something I really haven't seen out of [Romeo Doubs],” Love said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “Just running guys over and putting the team on his back. That just shows how much he wants it.”

Doubs' second touchdown was just as impressive, as he reeled in a low pass in the back of the end zone with Devon Witherspoon on his back. By the end of the game, Doubs' 40 receiving yards were just third on the team — behind Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs — but he accounted for both of Love's touchdowns.

The two-score game was the third multi-touchdown game in Doubs' career, according to the NBC Sports broadcast. While he has scored in just two games in 2024, both of them were two-touchdown outings, giving him four total for the year.

Packers inch closer to playoffs with Week 15 win over Seahawks

With their Week 15 win over the Seahawks, the Packers improved to 10-4 on the year. That record would be good enough to lead most divisions other than the NFC North, which the Detroit Lions remain ahead of. As such, Green Bay remains one of the top Wild Card teams in the conference.

The Packers have all but clinched a Wild Card spot, owning the best record in the NFL for a team that has yet to secure a playoff position. Only one division has been locked up in the NFC, leaving many postseason openings still up for grabs.

As of Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC team to clinch their division. However, both the Lions and Minnesota Vikings have already punched their tickets into the playoffs despite still fighting over the NFC North. Detroit is a half-game ahead of the Vikings, who could leap ahead of them with a win over the struggling Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Though nothing is guaranteed, the Packers appear destined to make another postseason appearance. With three games remaining in 2024, Green Bay has only one more team on its schedule with a winning record.