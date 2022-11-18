Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.

Christian Watson is on a roll. In fact, he is the first Packers rookie since the 1950s to find the end zone on multiple occasions back to back, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Christian Watson caught his first 3 career receiving touchdowns on Sunday against the Cowboys and has followed up with 2 more so far tonight. He is just the second rookie in Packers history with multiple receiving TD in consecutive games, joining Max McGee (1954).”

Christian Watson probably would trade those touchdowns for a win against the Titans. With another loss, the Packers are now down to 4-7. Their 31-28 home win in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys now looked nothing more than a respite, with Green Bay having lost all but one of its seven games. Watson will be pressed to keep his current form up, with the Packers about to hit the road for Week 12.

The road to the NFL playoffs just got even harder for the Packers, who will have yet another tough assignment in Week 12 with a date with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.