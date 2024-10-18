Although it is not a standalone game in a prime-time slot, the Week 7 showdown between the Green Bay Packers (4-2) and Houston Texans (5-1) is a highly compelling matchup. Both Jordan Love and CJ Stroud are expected to lead their respective franchises for the many years to come while sitting near the top of the NFL quarterback rankings. Stroud has been sharper, but Love could have the edge on Sunday based on the latest injury news.

Packers wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, who have each been dealing with an ankle injury, will be suiting up against the Texans, per Green Bay's injury report. Dontayvion Wicks is listed as questionable, so Love is not guaranteed to have a full compliment of pass-catchers at his disposal. Stroud is still without his favorite target, Nico Collins (on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury) but can lean on All-Pro Stefon Diggs and the promising Tank Dell.

While the outcome of a game that pits two winning squads against one another should not carry immense playoff implications in October, the Packers have the misfortune of residing in what seems to be the division of doom, the NFC North. They do not have the luxury of using the Texans as a measuring stick. Green Bay has to compile wins now, in case it suffers more injury setbacks later in the year.

Love has already missed time this season and Watson is consistently hampered by health issues. When at full strength, though, this offense is mighty dangerous. Running back Josh Jacobs can chew up clock on the ground, and the receiving corps possesses the ability and depth to overwhelm secondaries. Simply put, Houston could have its hands full in Lambeau Field.

The Packers are in for a fight themselves, but Jayden Reed (442 yards and three touchdowns) and Christian Watson (148 yards and two TDs) should make it a more manageable clash.