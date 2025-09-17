On Thursday evening, the Green Bay Packers improved to 2-0 on the young 2025 NFL season with a dominant home win over the Washington Commanders, picking up their second straight win vs a playoff team from last year. It was another elite showing from a Green Bay defense that looks like it has a chance to be a historically great unit this year.

Unfortunately, things didn't go so smoothly for the offense, as wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was already playing through a different injury, went down with a broken collarbone that will force him to miss extended time.

Recently, head coach Matt LaFleur found a silver lining in Reed's extensive injury history.

“Matt LaFleur says he does not expect Jayden Reed's foot surgery, which he had in addition to repairing broken collarbone, to affect his return to the field this season: ‘I think it will actually help him in the long run,'” reported Ryan Wood of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Helping things out on the Packers' wide receiver front is the fact that young star Christian Watson is expected to return at some point soon after dealing with an injury of his own.

A hot start for the Packers

Article Continues Below

For most of this offseason, the Green Bay Packers were viewed as a playoff team in the NFC, but perhaps not much more than that following their Wild Card round demolition at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last year.

However, the trade for disgrunted Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons shortly before the season changed all of that, immediately vaulting the Packers into Super Bowl conversations, and so far this year, Green Bay has made good on that speculation, picking up wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, each of whom made it to the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

Now, the Packers will turn their attention to what should be a much easier game this weekend on the road against the Cleveland Browns. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.