The Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who sustained a knee injury during Thursday’s practice, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Kraft, a third-year tight end and one of the team’s seven permanent captains, did not participate in Friday’s practice, stoking doubts about his availability for the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that Kraft’s status could remain undecided until game time, though he does not expect the injury to require placement on injured reserve.

Kraft’s injury throws a wrench into the Packers’ offense at a crux moment. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games of the 2025 season.

In Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, Kraft recorded a career-high 124 receiving yards on six catches, including a touchdown. He is one of only three tight ends this season to record touchdowns in both of the first two games, alongside Zach Ertz and Davis Allen.

As a third-round pick from South Dakota State in 2023, Kraft has steadily progressed from 31 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie to 50 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Among NFL tight ends entering Week 3, Kraft ranked 12th in catches, third in receiving yards, and tied for first in touchdowns. His 17.5-yard average per catch is second among tight ends with more than three receptions, and he leads in yards per route at 3.04. Kraft’s presence also boosts the Packers’ running game, with the team averaging 0.39 more yards per carry when he is on the field.

The Packers already face challenges with offensive personnel. Wide receiver Jayden Reed is ruled out following foot and collarbone surgeries, while right tackle Zach Tom is questionable due to an oblique injury. Other previously injured players like left guard Aaron Banks and cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Bo Melton are likely to play, having returned to full participation in practice.

Should Kraft miss Sunday’s contest, Luke Musgrave is likely to assume an expanded role at tight end. Musgrave caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 23-yard reception against Washington, his longest since his rookie season. Packers backups John FitzPatrick and Ben Sims would also likely see additional snaps, with Sims having been a healthy scratch in the first two games.

The Packers enter Sunday as 7.5-point road favorites against the Browns. Though Kraft’s knee injury is minor, his absence would further limit Green Bay’s passing options with Reed out. The decision will hinge on his recovery over the next two days, with the possibility of a game-time decision still on the table.