The Green Bay Packers took the field with some injury reinforcements on Sunday vs the Arizona Cardinals and looking to build on last week's big win vs the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan Love has played well since returning from an injury he sustained in week one vs the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Packers have looked like one of the elite teams in the NFC once again as a result.

On Sunday afternoon, Love wasted zero time in carving up a suspect Cardinals defense, tossing four touchdown passes before the fourth quarter had even gotten underway and allowing the Packers to race out to a huge lead over their NFC foes.

With the strong start, Love reached an accomplishment that not even Aaron Rodgers was able to secure during his time in a Green Bay uniform.

“Jordan Love's four TD passes today mark the first time a #Packers QB has thrown four touchdowns in back-to-back home games since Brett Favre in 1995,” reported Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

The last time the Packers took the field at home was during their loss to the upstart Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, a game in which Green Bay got behind by a lot early but was able to come back and make things interesting down the stretch, thanks in large part to Love's talents.

The Packers now sit at 4-2 on the young season and look to have shaken off the losses to the Eagles and the Vikings that had caused some concern as to whether or not they would be able to build off of last year's impressive playoff run.

In any case, the Packers are next slated to take the field against the Houston Texans at home next week. That game is slated to get underway at 1:00 PM ET.