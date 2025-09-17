The Green Bay Packers have received a major boost ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Starting left guard Aaron Banks, who has been dealing with groin and ankle issues, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity and made his status clear for the Browns matchup.

Banks told Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated: ‘I’m playing.'

Banks missed the Packers’ Week 2 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders after leaving their Week 1 27-13 win against the Detroit Lions with an injury. In his absence, 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan started at left guard while 2025 second-round pick Anthony Belton filled in at right tackle. Quarterback Jordan Love faced increased pressure, but the Packers’ offensive line depth helped secure a 27-18 win.

The 27-year-old guard, who signed a four-year, $77 million contract with Green Bay in March 2025 after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, brings significant playoff and Super Bowl experience. He started 14 games for San Francisco in 2023 and was a starter in Super Bowl LVIII, where the 49ers fell to the Chiefs 25–22 in overtime.

Article Continues Below

Alongside Banks, right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) also returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Week 2. Both were injured in the opener against Detroit. Head coach Matt LaFleur stressed that the team will give Banks and Tom the full week to prepare for Cleveland’s defensive front, which ranks among the league’s most disruptive units.

Receiver Jayden Reed was the only member of the 53-man roster absent from practice. Reed underwent surgeries this week to repair a broken collarbone and foot fracture, and the team will likely place him on injured reserve before Sunday. Coach LaFleur noted that the foot surgery should ultimately benefit Reed, who had been playing through the injury before his shoulder setback.

Quarterback Jordan Love, recovering from preseason thumb surgery, was a full participant and practiced without a brace for the first time. Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) practiced on a limited basis, while safety Zayne Anderson (knee) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell practiced fully. Notably, the Packers removed star edge rusher Micah Parsons from the injury report, and he is likely to play a larger role in Week 3.

Through two weeks, the Packers hold a 2-0 record, and they will be hoping to make it 3-0 when they face the Browns on Sunday.