In a game that's as lopsided as you will see in the 2024 NFL season, with Spencer Rattler running for his life on almost every New Orleans Saints dropback, disaster struck when Christian Watson had to leave the field with what has officially been classified a knee injury according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Packers WR Christian Watson has a knee injury and is questionable to return tonight,” Schefter wrote on social media.



Now, for fans of the Packers, this is a pretty disappointing outcome in an otherwise lopsided victory, as the team probably could have rested Watson and their starters and still come out on top with the win. Ascending tight end Tucker Kraft led all players through three quarters with three catches for 63 yards, and even Osh Jacobs got in on the fun, supplementing his always impressive rushing stats with some efforts as a receiver, too. Watson, by contrast, really didn't do much in the game at all, going 0-1 on his lone target and leaving the game without a single yard to his name.

Assuming the Saints don't go on some incredible, Week 16 Washington Commanders-style run where they completely take things over in the fourth quarter, the Packers will be sitting pretty at 11-5, holding the sixth seed in the playoffs behind the division winners and the Minnesota Vikings. While that isn't a doomsday scenario with two games to play, as they would still be guaranteed a playoff spot and could fall no lower than seventh, playing against the Philadelphia Eagles is a lot tougher than the Los Angeles Rams and securing that sixth seed becomes a whole lot easier with Watson on the field, even with a ton of depth on the offensive side of the ball.

Now granted, maybe this is nothing bad, and Watson would have returned to the field if the game was even remotely close – fans will find out soon enough from head coach Matt LaFleur – but if Watson does miss time, it will make it harder for the Packers to win even as the North Dakota State product is in the middle of a bit of a down year by his typical standards.