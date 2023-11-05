The Green Bay Packers took a brutal blow, as star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, was carted off with an injury during the Rams game.

The Green Bay Packers are trying to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Rams in what is a winnable game. However, star defensive tackle, Kenny Clark, is currently dealing with an injury.

Clark was first sent to the blue medical tent but the cart was eventually called over, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The Packers' star is being evaluated for a shoulder injury.

“Clark has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.”

Shortly after, the Packers officially ruled their star defensive tackle out for the remainder of the game.

“Packers injury update: DL Kenny Clark (shoulder) has been ruled out.”

Hopefully, Kenny Clark's shoulder injury isn't too serious. The Packers can't afford to lose one of their best players on defense. Even if their season is beginning to dwindle away. Losing Clark for multiple weeks would be detrimental to Green Bay.

Leading up to this game, Kenny Clark had recorded 21 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He plays exceptionally well in stuffing the run. It's safe to say that Clark is an important piece for the Packers.

It's certainly been a rocky start to the season for Green Bay. So far, the Jordan Love experiment hasn't gone as well as the franchise had hoped. However, there is still plenty of time for him to make adjustments and improve in the second half of the 2023 season.

With all that said, look for more injury updates regarding Kenny Clark to come to light in the coming days. The Packers will closely monitor their star defensive tackle before making a decision on him.