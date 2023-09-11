Christian Watson was not on the field for the Green Bay Packers thrashing of the Chicago Bears in Week 1. But as the Packers look to keep their strong momentum going, Watson is looking to get back on the field sooner rather than latest.

Watson missed Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. However, on Monday the wide receiver said that there is “a lot better chance,” that he plays in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Furthermore, Watson said that doesn't believe an IR stint is a possibility.

Still, the wide receiver is planning to take things day by day. Soft tissue injuries such as hamstring ailments could have a tendency to linger. Rather than push the issue, Watson wants to ensure his hamstring is fully healthy before returning to the field.

That return could come as early as Week 2. He'll continue to test his hamstring in practice leading up to Sunday. If everything checks out, there's a chance Watson will be back on the field after missing just one game.

Green Bay was fine without Watson in Week 1, dismantling the Bears 38-20. But the Packers would surely prefer to have Watson in the lineup. As a rookie, Watson caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

As Jordan Love continues to get acclimated in his starting role, Christian Watson will become one of his big play targets as soon as he is healthy enough to return to the field. If all things go well for the WR and the Packers, that could be as early as Week 2.