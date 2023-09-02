The Green Bay Packers are hoping to bounce back from a playoffs-less season in 2022. Led by coach Matt LaFleur and rising QB Jordan Love, the expectations are high in the Badger State as the team prepares to do battle in the regular season without Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 2005.

Recently LaFleur shared his thoughts on the exact moment when he felt Love was ready to become QB of the team. His backup Sean Clifford got a positive take from LaFleur heading into the season as well that Packers fans will love to hear.

Now a new Packers face in Zayne Anderson has shared his praise for one of the team's key coaches, special teams guru Rich Bissacia, who also serves as the assistant head coach to LaFleur.

Anderson spent two seasons in Kansas City and was expecting to be on the Packers' practice squad this season.

“We had talked with my agent about potentially practice squad,” Anderson said on Thursday of this past week. “They kind of had an eye on us for a year or two. Just happy to be here, man. It’s a blessing, and excited for the opportunity.”

Anderson spent time in Buffalo before heading to the Packers and has made LaFleur's 53-man roster. He has the experience to become a special teams demon based on his play with the Chiefs last year. Anderson played 109 snaps for Coach Andy Reid's team and is now hoping to take his game to the next level under one of the best coaches in the business, in his personal opinion.

“He’s one of the best special teams coaches in the business,” Anderson said of Bissacia. “And you can tell just the way he coaches his players and the way he handles everyone. He coaches with a lot of enthusiasm and I think that’s important, especially with the special teams unit to have that. So I’m excited to be able to work with him.”

The Packers open the season on the road against the Chicago Bears on September 10.