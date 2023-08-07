Is Jordan Love ready to start for the Green Bay Packers? That's the burning question on a lot of fans' minds right now. Love has barely started in his career, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for the most part. Now, the QB will get to be the full-time starter, despite only having started one game and playing in ten. Despite the worries some fans may have about Jordan Love, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has reason to believe he's ready, per Albert Breer.

LaFleur recalls a moment during the 2022 season, when Love had to fill in for an injured Aaron Rodgers against the Eagles. The Packers coach said that at the time, he realized that there was a playcall that could perfectly exploit the weaknesses in one of the coverages that Philly was showing. It would've been the perfect play to dismantle their quarters coverage.

The only problem? When ranking the playcalls before the game, Love ranked that play as one of his “no-no” plays. However, when LaFleur asked if he could call this play in the game, Love simply responded: “Yeah, let’s let it eat.”. The Packers coach gushed about this moment.

“You can have the best play design, and if the guy’s not confident, whether he’s not comfortable with it or whatever, it really doesn’t matter,” LaFleur says, relaxing under a canopy after a sticky late July practice. “You always want to push your players, and you want to make them uncomfortable. That time is typically in practice. It’s hard to push that on somebody in a game. I was proud he trusted us enough to get him to the right look.”

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with the expectations that he will be the future of the team after Aaron Rodgers. Love's first start with the team was disastrous, and had many worried about his ability to play in the NFL. After hearing about that story and seeing him play in Rodgers' stead, though, Love's growth from unprepared emergency starter to fearless backup is crystal clear. Can the QB make the transition from fearless backup to feared starter?