The Green Bay Packers are entering what could be the end of their Super Bowl era. After failing to make it to the playoffs this season, many of their key players are mulling over potentially leaving the team. That includes David Bakhtiari, Green Bay’s star tackle. Ahead of his free agency tour, GM Brian Gutekunst expresed his positivity about the chances of Bakh returning to the team, per Zach Gruse.

“I would hope so,” Gutekunst answered when asked if Bakhtiari will be the Packers’ left tackle in 2023.

Gutekunst also talked about concerns about David Bakhtiari’s injury status for the future. The All-Pro tackle has missed a significant amount of time due to a nagging knee injury. However, the GM said that they feel confident about Bakhtiari’s health based on what they’ve seen this season.

“I think we’re hopeful that he’s kind of cleared some of those injury hurdles that he had the last few years,” Gutekunst said. “He got into a really good rhythm of learning what he needed to practice to get to the games, and I’m hopeful as we get beyond this season that rhythm will serve him well as we go forward.”

When he’s healthy, David Bakhtiari is still one of the best pass-protectors in the NFL. In 11 games, the Packers LT allowed only 10 pressures (and no sacks, as well). The team is right in wanting him to return to the trenches for next season. The big question, though, is who he’s going to be protecting under center next year. Will it be Aaron Rodgers, or a totally different QB?