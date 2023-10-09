Ahead of the Green Bay Packers taking on the Las Vegas Raiders to close Week 5 on Monday Night Football, sports talk host Colin Cowherd says he isn’t sold on first-year starter Jordan Love. However, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin strongly disagrees. Irvin told Cowherd that he’s already all-in on Love, and the Packers should be, too.

As Love looks to become the third consecutive Hall of Fame Packers QB, Colin Cowherd says he’s not seeing it yet, and he would give the signal-caller until Thanksgiving to get it right. If things didn’t click by then, the talking head would start preparing to draft a new QB of the future if he was in the Packers front office.

Michael Irvin couldn’t disagree more.

“You should see it already. You don’t see it enough in Jordan Love already? I’ve seen enough already to know, right now, Green Bay has their quarterback,” Irvin proclaimed. “I’ve seen enough plays made and situations and throws he makes in situations that says I know it now. Now what you’re worried about — what you should be doing — is putting things around him. You have your future.”

Irvin continued by saying when a franchise has a young quarterback, there are going to be losses. However, he says “those losses are a little less hurtful” because of the valuable lessons they provide a first-time starter like Jordan Love moving forward.

If anyone knows this for a fact, it’s Irvin. That’s because he was on the 1-15 1989 Dallas Cowboys with Troy Aikman under center. The Cowboys QB struggled that first season and the team only managed one win. The next season, they jumped to 7-9, though, and 11-5 after that. Dallas then went 13-3 and won their first Super Bowl in 1992. From there, Aikman and Irvin won two more Super Bowl rings together in the next four years.

So, if Irvin sees it in Love, maybe we should all pay attention, starting in the Packers' Week 5 Monday night game.