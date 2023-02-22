Aaron Jones took a $5 million pay cut to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Now, more details about his new contract has emerged, highlighting how it would be hard for him to get his full $11 million salary.

When it was announced that Jones was taking a pay cut to reflect the current market for running backs, it was only revealed that he’s getting an $8.52 million signing bonus. According to the latest updates, his base salary is $1.08 million, with a $500,000 workout bonus and $900,000 in roster bonuses per game, per Pro Football Talk.

Basically, that means a huge chunk of Jones’ salary is tied on whether he can play in games or not. In his previous contract, the Packers running back only has $23,529 tied per game. With the readjusted agreement, a total of $52,941 is at stake per match.

Aaron Jones played in all of the Packers’ 17 games in the 2022 season, so it’s clear he is confident in his ability to stay healthy. However, that certainly comes with risks since he never knows when an injury will hit him or when a health setback will affect his availability.

Hopefully, though, Jones does stay healthy throughout the season and avoid any major setback. With the future of Aaron Rodgers on the team still uncertain, the team would need the 28-year-old running back to be at his best as well. Jones had seven total touchdowns in 2022, two on the ground after making 213 rushing attempts for 1121 yards and five on the air on 59 receptions.