By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers resolved notable contract dilemmas on Friday, coming to terms with left guard Elgton Jenkins on a new multiyear deal. Jenkins, who was set to become a free agent in the offseason, reportedly signed off on a four-year, $68 million extension deal that could be worth up to $74 million.

On Friday, Jenkins revealed that he put some thought into testing free agency, but at the end of the day, he wanted to continue donning a Packers jersey.

“It’s always in the air, but the coaches wanted me here, I wanted to be here,” Jenkins said. “As long as we could have come to an agreement, it was good.”

For Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Jenkins’ multiyear contract is one that is much deserving for the all-around offensive lineman.

“It’s a great day for us, a great day for Elgton,” Matt LaFleur said during a press conference on Friday. “Obviously he’s earned it, and he does it the right way. It’s always fun as a coach to see guys that get rewarded for not only their performance but what they do in the locker room and the leadership he brings.

“I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Jenkins has been as valuable as could be for the Packers since joining the organization in 2018. He has played in 52 games in regular season play over his ongoing run in Green Bay, and when LaFleur has needed him to fill in for other offensive linemen, he has been able to do just that and more. For one, he was featured in eight contests at the left tackle position in the 2021 campaign, as David Bakhtiari continued to rehab his ACL injury.

LaFleur sees that Jenkins simply defines versatile for Green Bay.

“I think he’s shown that, right?” LaFleur said. “He’s shown the ability. I don’t think there’s a position up front that he can’t play. Certainly the more people you have like that, obviously it allows you to put the best five guys out there.”

The Packers now have four out of their current five starting offensive linemen under contract for at least the next two seasons. They sure will now turn their attention to addressing the future of tackle Yosh Nijman, who is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.