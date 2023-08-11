Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins had a busy day at practice on Wednesday. Busy, but abbreviated.

Jenkins was removed from a joint practice between the Packers and Cincinnati Bengals after being involved in two scuffles. First it was Jenkins and Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt tussling. Then, Jenkins went at it with defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

The second incident led to Jenkins' day ending early. Naturally, the tensions then moved to social media.

D.J. Reader tweeted after the practice “He’s a J A G” and then pleaded ignorance about Jenkins.”I don’t know that guy. No idea who he is.” Reader claimed to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don’t make you nobody.”

Elgton Jenkins responded with two tweets of his own, one of which cautioned that “film don’t lie.”

This appears to be Jenkins’ responses: pic.twitter.com/AmUFPRQzuN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 9, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

For his part, Germaine Pratt seemed nonplussed by his scrap with Jenkins, chalking it up to typical training camp restlessness. “There’s going to be a little bit of hair on fire just wanting to get after another opponent,” he said.

Jenkins' Packers teammate David Bakhtiari was willing to accept blame for the Jenkins-Pratt throwdown, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

“I just remember getting up and [Bengals defensive end Trey] Hendrickson and me were like, ‘Rochambeau, loser, has to own up to this fight.’ I won. I threw scissors, he threw paper. He had to admit in front of his defense that they started the fight and it was their fault.”

But the Jenkins-Reader meeting?

“The second one I was like, ‘I’m not even going to Rochambeau. That’s on us.'”