A lot of fans would give up huge chunks of their life and time to meet their favorite professional athletes. The influence these people have on the common person is immense and they would go to enormous lengths just for a chance. However, some parts of the fanbase can take it a little too far and risk way too much. This is exactly what happened at the Green Bay Packers NFL Training Camp. Even, Jason Wahlers, their Vice President of Communications got involved.

It was just supposed to be another day for the Packers. They had organized activities led by Coach Matt LaFleur and were supposed to check in with the media after. Although, there was a twist among the journalists and writers in the room. An unfamiliar face was sitting with everyone and they even had a credentialed identification card. It said that they were a video intern for the Green Bay-based team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fan was caught in the act despite carrying a camera and wearing a Packer's polo. He was escorted by Jason Wahlers out of the NFL Training Camp, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

There are a lot of reasons for this to happen. Security and privacy concerns for the athletes are a huge part of it. Moreover, the difficulty of acquiring an NFL-sanctioned identification card as a media personnel begets a lot of respect given how hard they work and the prestige of the position. People should learn how to temper their fandom and not go out of bounds for the sake of themselves and the team they root for.