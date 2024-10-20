The Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans met up for a Week 7 clash at Lambeau Field. While the Packers have been rolling offensively since the Week 4 return of Jordan Love, they were up against another top scoring team in the NFL, spearheaded by C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Running back Joe Mixon was the first Houston playmaker to strike against Green Bay's defense on Sunday.

Mixon gave the Texans the 10-7 lead in the second quarter on a two-yard rushing touchdown. He proceeded toward the back of the end zone, and Packers fans weren't happy when he tried to complete the infamous celebration.

As Mixon torched the defense in Week with 115 yards on 25 carries for the Texans, the Packers had the last laugh in the 24-22 victory.

Packers' Week 7 performance against Texans

In a surprising turn of events, the Packers defense held the Texans' elite passing game in check throughout the contest. Stroud had zero touchdown passes, and completed only 10-of-21 passes for 86 yards. Stefon Diggs turned in his worst outing as a member of the Texans, as the All-Pro wide receiver posted just five catches for 23 yards.

Love was the victor in the head-to-head duel with Stroud, as the 25-year-old completed 24-of-33 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. After Josh Jacobs ended his historic streak without a touchdown catch in the third quarter, the fate of the matchup came down to each team's kicker. Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 35-yard field goal to give Houston the lead at the 1:44 mark in the fourth quarter, and Brandon McManus proceeded to save the day for the Packers with a 45-yarder as time expired.

The Packers can bask in the huge victory this week, as they prepare to travel for a favorable matchup with the downtrodden Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 on October 27.