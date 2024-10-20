The Green Bay Packers are embroiled in a heated battle against the Houston Texans. As the Packers look to leave their mark, Josh Jacobs has ended his NFL record-breaking streak.

Trailing by five, the Packers started the second half scoring with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Love to Jacobs. It marked the first touchdown catch of Jacobs' career, which came on his 211th reception. That was the longest streak without a touchdown grab in NFL history, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The score put the Packers up 21-19 and marked Love's third touchdown pass of the game. However, with two interceptions, the quarterback has had an up and down game. Still, they'll need their quarterback to continue being a playmaker to earn the victory.

As he looks around the field, Jacobs is ready to catch a pass and move the chains. While he hadn't had a touchdown prior to the Week 7, the running back had still gained 1,549 yards through the air heading into the Week. His touchdown reception was one of four he has for 15 yards against the Texans.

Josh Jacobs is also leading the Green Bay's run game, gaining 77 yards on 11 carries. He came into the year running for 464 yards and a touchdown. The Packers' signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the expectation he would lead the run game. So far he has done just that, and has even found paydirt through the air for his trouble.

While Jacobs and the Packers will celebrate the touchdown, there is a bigger battle at hand. At 4-2, a win over the 5-1 Texans would add major legitimacy to Green Ba's playoff case. No matter the outcome of their Week 7 game, Jacobs will continue to remain a crucial part of the Packers' offense. Both running and catching the football.