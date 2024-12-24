The Green Bay Packers are currently squaring off against the New Orleans Saints at home on Monday Night Football. The Week 16 finale is faring well thus far for the home team, as they lead the Saints 21-0. Following a 96-yard drive that spanned 17 plays and 8:55 of game time, Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs scored on a two-yard touchdown run to extend his team's lead to 13-0 at the time.

“JACOBS PUNCHES IT IN 😤 WHAT A DRIVE,” posted ESPN's official X (formerly Twitter) account. “17 Plays. 96 Yards. 8:55 of game time.”

It was a triumphant drive for the Packers, as the team looks to improve to 11-4 on the season. They are currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, and third in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings at 13-2 and the Detroit Lions, also at 13-2. Following tonight's matchup, Green Bay closes out the season with two divisional matchups: on the road against Minnesota, and at home against the Chicago Bears to close out the season. Can Jacobs and quarterback Jordan Love get the Pack back to the playoffs? If this form continues, don't be surprised if they host a playoff game or two deep into January.

Josh Jacobs, Packers look to make postseason return

At the moment, the Packers would be facing the Los Angeles Rams on the road come Wild Card Weekend. It would be a tough matchup, as the Rams have been scorching hot lately. They've won four in a row, including a 19-9 win on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Los Angeles win the final two games of the season. They close the year with divisional matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks at home.

A win tonight against the Saints would certainly help the Packers regardless. Next week's matchup at Minnesota will be the toughest test that Green Bay has faced this season. Love and Jacobs must be at the top of their games. Their teammates must be as well. If they bring their A-game to Minneapolis, then the Packers will have another season-defining win on their resume. That resume would be tough for any other opposing team to overcome once the weather drops below freezing at Lambeau Field.