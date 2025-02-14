The Green Bay Packers are hiring former Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as their senior offensive assistant, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The move brings Getsy back to Green Bay for a third stint after previously serving in various roles with the organization.

Getsy was part of the Packers’ staff from 2014 to 2017 and again from 2019 to 2021, contributing to five NFC North division titles during those years. His return reunites him with head coach Matt LaFleur, whose offensive system he is already familiar with. While not regarded as a strong play caller, Getsy has a track record of success coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers, which could make him a valuable addition to LaFleur’s staff.

Luke Getsy’s struggles as OC with Bears, Raiders before Packers return

After leaving Green Bay in 2021, Getsy took over as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2022 but struggled to generate consistent production. In 2023, his final season with Chicago, the offense ranked in the middle of the league in total yardage at 323.2 yards per game but finished in the bottom half in passing offense with 182.1 yards per game. The Bears averaged 21.2 points per game that season.

Getsy’s tenure with the Raiders in 2024 saw even greater struggles. Las Vegas finished in the bottom half of the league in total offense, averaging 303.2 yards per game. The team’s rushing attack was the worst in the NFL, producing only 79.8 yards per game, while the Raiders’ scoring output of 18.2 points per game ranked as the fourth worst in the league. He was fired midway through the season before joining the Packers as a defensive consultant for the remainder of the year.

The Packers finished their 2024 season with an 11-6 record, placing third in the NFC North. They secured a Wild Card berth but fell in the first round, losing 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With his return to Green Bay, Getsy will work in a supporting role rather than taking on play-calling duties, aiming to help refine the offense as the Packers look to build on their 2024 campaign.