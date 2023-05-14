Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Before the NFL officially released the teams’ schedules for the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Rams apparently made a request with regards to their meeting with the Green Bay Packers. LA has no issue playing with Green Bay, but the franchise wanted it to happen earlier to avoid bone-chilling conditions.

According to a report, the Rams requested to the NFL for their Packers game to be scheduled during September or October when temperature in Lambeau Field is warmer compared to other months, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. Sean McVay’s men have played in Green Bay for three straight years now, and they have lost all three games–with two by double digits.

While the Rams didn’t explicitly say it, they seem to be of the belief that the cold weather has been affecting the way they’re performing against the Packers.

Unfortunately for them, however, the NFL instead gave them a November showdown with the Packers. It is not that bad since it’s close to their October request, but the Rams wouldn’t be able to totally avoid the cold weather. And so for a team who is so used to playing in warm conditions, that’s still a rather frustrating news.

“They were close. It’s still disappointing. To me, that’s one I thought they should have honored,” Rams COO Kevin Demoff said of the NFL’s decision.

To be fair, taking away a part of homecourt advantage would have been more unreasonable. Playing in different conditions is part of the challenge in the NFL, and the Rams know that very well.

Besides, LA will be playing a different Green Bay team anyway. With Aaron Rodgers gone, Jordan Love is taking over the Packers. Whether he can continue the winning streak against the Rams at Lambeu remains to be seen.