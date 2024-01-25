The Packers have fired their strength coach.

The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end last weekend in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a heartbreaking end to the year for the Packers as they had the top seed in the NFC on the ropes late in the game, but a lot of self-inflicted mistakes cost them the game. Now, the offseason is in full swing for Green Bay, and they are making some staff changes. The latest move for the Packers was firing strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi.

“The Green Bay Packers have dismissed strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi,” The team said on Thursday. “Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Thursday.”

Chris Gizzi had been working with the strength staff on the Packers for the past 10 seasons, and he was the coordinator for the past five. He also played for the Packers as a linebacker back in the 2000-01 season.

“We appreciate Chris for his dedication and contributions to our success over his time with the Packers,” Head coach Matt LaFleur said. “We wish Chris and his family the best moving forward.”

This isn't the first big move that the Packers have made as of late either as defensive coordinator Joe Barry was recently fired. Green Bay is gearing up for next season, and they want to put together the best possible staff that will help them have a successful season.

After a rough 2-5 start this year, the Packers ended up having a good year as they got into the playoffs and knocked off the Dallas Cowboys on the road. This team showed a lot of growth throughout the season, but they did lack some consistency. Now that Jordan Love has a year under his belt as the starting quarterback, he should be settled in next season. The expectations will be high for the Packers, and if they can build a good staff and find consistency next year, they should be a very good team.