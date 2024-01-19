The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are not happy with the way they were treated by the Green Bay Packers last week.

On Sunday, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world with a surprisingly dominant road victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. Love looked nothing like a quarterback making his first start in the postseason, eviscerating a lifeless Cowboys defense throughout the afternoon, and propelling his Packers to the divisional round in the process.

One group of people who were not thrilled with the way things unfolded was none other than the Cowboys cheerleaders, who were reportedly uncomfortable with the way in which some Packers players interacted with them throughout the game.

Cowboys cheerleader Darian Lassiter recently took to TikTok to express her frustrations with the Packers' alleged conduct.

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” said Lassiter, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post. “We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown — this is one example… They would come up to us standing on the sidelines minding our own business and start yelling at us.”

“I feel like it’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing’s going to happen,” she added. “I understand the playoffs is a huge deal. I truly get it, but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.”

The Packers next take the field against the San Francisco 49ers.