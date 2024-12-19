The Green Bay Packers will be without their 2024 first-round draft pick for the rest of the season due to injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur announced that offensive lineman Jordan Morgan will be out for a shoulder injury that has lingered since August and has kept him out of the last five games.

Morgan was seen wearing a sling at practice and is on injured reserve. He initially injured his shoulder during training camp, and he wasn't able to win the starting job at right guard due to it. He re-injured the shoulder again in Week 2 and missed the next three games.

After Morgan got his first career start against the Detroit Lions, he injured it again during practice and hasn't stepped on the field ever since then. He played in six games and was on the field as mostly a rotational guard behind Sean Rhyan. The hope is that Morgan can have a full recovery and compete for the starting job next season.

Packers looking to clinch a playoff spot in Week 16

Despite the injuries, the Packers are in the driver's seat and have had a good season, and they can top it off by clinching a playoff spot. There are several ways that they can do that in Week 16, but the easiest solution is beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. That shouldn't be a hard task for them, as the Saints are once again having a down year, and a possible season-ending injury to Derek Carr has set them back at the quarterback position. Alvin Kamara is also questionable with a groin injury, so it's possible that the Saints could be down two of their most important players on offense.

If the Packers lose against the Saints, they could still clinch a playoff spot, but the Atlanta Falcons would have to lose against the New York Giants, and the Los Angeles Rams would have to lose to the New York Jets. The Falcons and Rams should both beat their opponents, so honestly, it would be best if the Packers handled their own business and got in with a win.

If the Packers clinch a playoff spot, it'll be their second year in a row making it to the playoffs with Jordan Love under center, which shows the growth and talent of the quarterback. It'll be interesting to see if they'll be able to make a deeper run this season after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round last season.