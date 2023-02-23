Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly emerged from his ‘darkness retreat,’ and that has spawned many jokes and a lot of speculation about the quarterback’s future.

There were many pictures and videos making jokes about the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets hoping for Aaron Rodgers to join them.

Aaron Rodgers has woken up from his darkness retreat. Fans of the Raiders and Jets: pic.twitter.com/UYDBR1shnm — Moody (@EricNMoody) February 23, 2023

Jets fans after they sign Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/f0SyLJhOhx — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) February 23, 2023

This next one makes light of the darkness retreat itself.

Aaron Rodgers emerging from his darkness retreat pic.twitter.com/YTt8s5r1vC — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 23, 2023

This last one pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers in general for his quotes.

Aaron Rodgers emerging from darkness pic.twitter.com/DXZzh50efN — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) February 23, 2023

There were also some written reactions as well.

“Aaron Rodgers saw hallucinations of Garrett Wilson catching touchdown passes in the Super Bowl and has demanded a trade to the New York Jets per sources,” wrote @jacksettleman in a joking manner.

“A headline running on the CBS ticker ‘Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat’, Does that mean 6 more weeks of nonsense?” wrote @MikeCatalana of 13WHAM.

“Did Aaron Rodgers see his shadow?” wrote @JakeTowbridge.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Rodgers’ future. A high-ranking Packers source reportedly expects Rodgers to return to the team, and he is said to be meeting with the Packers at some point soon.

The speculation about where Rodgers would go if he asks for a trade is often the Raiders or the Jets. The Raiders just let Derek Carr go, and they have Rodgers’ old number one receiver Davante Adams. The Jets are pursuing a veteran quarterback, and had Derek Carr in for a visit. However, they have reached out on Rodgers as well.

With Rodgers coming out of his darkness retreat, we will see how long it takes him to make a decision on his future.