In a contest dominated by the Green Bay Packers running game and the lead-up marred by injuries, the Cheeseheads suffered a late injury to their backfield when rookie running MarShawn Lloyd exited the contest with an ankle injury. He was questionable to return, according to the Packers' X social post, but with so little time left in the game upon being sidelined, he did not return. The Packers won 16-10.

Lloyd earned seven touches for 18 yards. But the day belonged to Packers' stud RB Josh Jacobs who accumulated 151 rushing yards on 32 carries and one lost fumble.

The Packers survived a late push from the Colts and Anthony Richardson. Alec Pierce scored with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter, bringing the game closer, 16-10. A three-and-out by Green Bay gave the Colts back with less than a minute to play, pinned deep in their own territory at the five-yard line. Richardson brought the Colts close to midfield with seconds left to play but couldn't convert on two Hail Mary attempts, with the second pass leading to a game-sealing interception by Packers' safety Evan Williams.

Lloyd was inactive in Week 1 but was cleared to play Sunday after missing time with a hamstring injury. The extent of the injury is unknown, and there is no timeline for his return.

Packers win over Colts with Malik Willis, earn .500 record

The Colts were the heavy betting favorite, thanks in part to Malik Willis being named the starter due to Jordan Love's MCL sprain injury.

The game script didn't go as planned, with the Packers establishing their ground game with an early lead. Without needing Willis to overextend on third downs, the offense was successful in managing down-and-distance.

Jacobs was back to his old form. Despite a fumble at the goal line early in the second quarter, which could have put the Colts away with a 17-0 lead, the power back looked like the Jacobs of 2022. In that season, he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 scores.