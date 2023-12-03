Green Bay Packers' breakout rookie Jayden Reed is trending towards playing following a week of uncertainty due to his injury

Green Bay Packers fans received a glimmer of hope regarding wide receiver Jayden Reed's availability for the anticipated Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported Sunday morning that Reed is “trending toward playing,” providing a boost to the optimism surrounding the young receiver's injury status. He will participate in an on-field workout prior to the game to confirm his availability.

Reed, officially listed as “questionable” due to a chest injury, faced uncertainty leading up to the game. The rookie missed practices on both Wednesday and Thursday before returning with a limited session on Friday. Despite the injury, Reed showcased his resilience on Thanksgiving, playing through the discomfort to contribute significantly to an upset victory over the Detroit Lions. In that game, he secured four receptions on eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The growing chemistry between Reed, a confident rookie, and quarterback Jordan Love has put the league on notice, as the rookie has become a reliable option in a youthful Packers wide receiver room. Over the past three games, Reed has seen consistent targets, accumulating 19 in total. Additionally, he displayed versatility with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground during this span.

When it comes to fantasy football implications, although Reed's potential return bodes well for the Packers, the uncertainty and timing of the game (8:20pm ET) may force managers to consider alternative options. In the absence of Reed, Christian Watson stands to benefit, particularly after a standout performance last week. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are also mentioned as potential flex options, depending on Reed's availability.

The matchup against the Chiefs poses a formidable challenge for the Packers, even with Reed potentially in the lineup. Fantasy football managers are left with a decision: whether to wait for Reed and potentially embrace a boom-or-bust scenario or consider alternative options. The report suggests that the decision hinges on individual risk tolerance, emphasizing the need for a backup plan with secondary Packers receivers or alternatives like Zay Jones, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or Tanner Hudson.

Packers fans and fantasy football managers alike eagerly await the final determination on Jayden Reed's status, hopeful that the promising rookie will be ready to contribute to the Packers' offensive firepower against the Chiefs.