It’s not always that the Green Bay Packers, with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, are heading into a game as the underdog. Even rarer is the situation where Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are underdogs by at least 10 points. In fact, that hasn’t happened ever before in his NFL career — until this week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers, for the first time with Rodgers as the expected starter, will be a double-digit underdog in the upcoming game in Week 8 versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road.

“Green Bay Packers are 10.5-point underdogs at Buffalo in Week 8, and as @BFawkes22points out, Aaron Rodgers never has been a double-digit underdog during his NFL career.”

While it can come across as a surprise to some, it’s really not hard to see why the Bills are that big of chalk in Week 8. On the one hand, the Packers are on a three-game losing skid. They just lost to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Prior to that, they lost to the New York Giants in Week 5 and then to the New York Jets the following week. On the other hand, the Bills are crushing the competition. They are entering Week 8 with a 5-1 record.

With the form the Packers are in right now, bettors are not feeling too good about the team. At the same time, the public is so high on the Bills, especially after Buffalo had just taken down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before Allen and company took their Week 7 bye.