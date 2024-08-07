Head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are currently gearing up for what will be a 2024 NFL season filled with high hopes for one of the game's most iconic franchises. The Packers took the league by storm in 2023, blowing out the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs and narrowly missing out on a conference championship bid, cementing LaFleur's status as one of the league's brightest young coaches and also quarterback Jordan Love as an elite up and coming talent.

Of course, with great success comes great expectation, and no one is more aware of this than LaFleur himself, who recently said as much during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, presented by FanDuel.

“Yeah, I think that’s in our business, I think if you relax for one second people are passing you by, and you have to work each and every day to be our best,” said LaFleur, via Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on YouTube. “That’s the thing that you have to be the most mindful of, because I think it’s easy to get consumed and caught up in the day to day and just not having the end goal in mind. You have got to work every day to improve because there’s somebody else out there who is doing that.”

What is the Packers' ceiling?

As LaFleur mentioned to Adams, the Packers will no longer be able to sneak up on teams in 2024 the way they were able to throughout much of this past season. In fact, the Packers didn't even clinch their playoff bid in 2023-24 until the regular season was just about concluded, and they will hope to have that secured much earlier in the proceedings this year.

The franchise can breathe a little bit easier now that quarterback Jordan Love is now signed to a long term extension that they hope will keep him in the tradition of previous elite Packers quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. While it is an admittedly tiny sample size, Love showed flashes of greatness during his time as the Packers' quarterback a season ago, especially in their shocking playoff demolition of the Cowboys, even if his inexperience showed a tad during their ensuing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In any case, the regular season for Matt LaFleur and the Packers is slated to get underway on September 6 vs the Philadelphia Eagles from Brazil.