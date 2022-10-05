‘It’s similar to watching Davante his rookie year’: Aaron Rodgers drops big praise on Packers rookie WR

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have the best relationship with the Green Bay Packers’ current core of wide receivers. His blunt mannerisms when asked about the offense throughout the offseason suggested that he was not totally happy with the group. However, Rodgers still sees the talent that they have and even compared Christian Watson to his former top option, Davante Adams.

Rodgers gave some big praise to rookie Watson on the Pat McAfee Show by discussing the many similarities Watson has to the rookie version of Adams. The Packers QB explained that, although Adams was a more polished route runner as a rookie, Watson has the speed to get open and that he will eventually find a consistent role in the offense.

“Look, I tell you, he’s got special speed. He really does,” said Rodgers of the Packers’ younger. “He’s got incredible stride length. When you watch some of the film back, it’s similar to watching Davante his rookie year. You know, there were games where I didn’t give Davante a ton of looks, but you go back and watch the film, and you’re thinking, ‘Man, this guy is open often.’ It’s like that from time to time with Christian…But we’re finding ways to use him, I think, and again, we have to have patience.”

This is some massive praise for Watson, who got off on the wrong foot with Rodgers after dropping a Week 1 pass that would have gone for a touchdown. The Packers’ youngster only has six catches and 51 receiving yards through three games but also has a rushing touchdown.

Rodgers has been critical of his teammates but also knows that patience is key with young players like Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers are back to their winning ways and should be even better as the young wideouts develop.