Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers defense held the Los Angeles Rams to a long field goal in a 20-3 Week 9 victory.

No matter that it came against the Los Angeles Rams' backup quarterback. Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers put in a strong performance on Sunday in the team's 20-3 win and they were happy to celebrate it.

“This is a game a defense could be so happy with,” Alexander told reporters after the victory, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “Close to zero points, but we are all very satisfied with the performance.”

It was the first time Green Bay held an opponent to single-digit points this season. The win snaps a four-game losing streak, and is the Packers' first win since September 24th.

Part of the Packers' strong performance can be chalked up to who lined up under center for the Rams. With Matthew Stafford dealing with a sprained ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand, Sean McVay started Brett Rypien.

In his fourth career NFL start, Rypien completed less than 50% of his passes (13-for-28) for only 130 yards. He threw one interception and failed to get the Rams offense into the end zone all day.

The Packers were dealing with their own injury woes. Matt LaFleur's squad started two rookie seventh-round draft picks in this game, cornerback Carrington Valentine and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. Johnson Jr. recorded his first career interception, picking off Rypien in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay also enjoyed an improved performance from their own quarterback, Jordan Love. Love avoided throwing an interception for the first time in six games. He finished the win 20-of-26 for 228 yards and a touchdown.

But it was Alexander and the defense who shined brightest, as the Packers improved to 3-5 with the victory.