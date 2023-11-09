Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is no longer dealing with a back injury, but suffered a new health setback that kept him out of practice.

Jaire Alexander just can't catch a break. After finally making a full recovery from the back injury that's dogged him since September, the Green Bay Packers cornerback appeared on his team's Week 10 injury report with a shoulder injury.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Alexander got “banged up” in Sunday's impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't practice on Wednesday as a result, the public only being made aware of his shoulder injury after Green Bay posted its first injury report of the week.

Alexander played every snap against the Rams, finishing with seven tackles and one tackle for loss. He's played in just five games in 2023, nagged by a back injury he suffered in practice ahead of the Packers' Week 3 clash with the New Orleans Saints. It occurred when Alexander went up to tackle Green Bay practice squad member Alex McGough, the team's third-string quarterback.

“I joke with him now, but I say blame Alex. It’s his fault,” Jaire Alexander joked in late October, per Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He didn’t do nothing wrong at all, but it’s his fault. We collided mid-air, honestly. I don’t know how the third-string QB and starting corner collide but, hey, no one did nothing wrong.”

Linebacker Quay Walker and guard Jon Runyan, among others, joined Alexander on the sidelines during Wednesday's practice. Running back Aaron Jones, guard Elgton jenkins and nose tackle Kenny Ford highlighted players who were limited participants.

The Packers, 3-5, take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10.