The Green Bay Packers fell 24-22 to the Chicago Bears – their biggest rival – in heart-breaking fashion in their regular season finale. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was able to connect with wide receiver D.J. Moore for an 18-yard gain. That play set Cairo Santon up for a game-winning 51-yard field goal.

The Packers lined up interestingly, having three safeties 25 yards down the field. This decision left the middle of the field wide open for Williams and Moore.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley blamed miscommunication for his secondary lining up in the wrong coverage.

“There was miscommunication,” Hafley said. “It's not the call we were supposed to be in, certainly not at that time. Obviously, frustrating, disappointing. Learn from it. Move on, and we have we're on a Philly, but I'm not, I'm not gonna sit here and get in the rehash all that, and I'm sorry that I can't do that.”

The Packers used a timeout prior to the play, making the miscommunication even more concerning.

“It clearly was not what we were supposed to be in,” Hafley said. “Certainly. So miscommunication, not, not, not ideal with what we were going to be in. Disappointing, learn from, it will never happen again. So learning experience.”

The Packers will have a chance to redeem themselves against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday.

How can the Packers beat the Bears?

The Packers ended up with the final playoff spot in the NFC, setting them up for a wild-card matchup with the No. 2 seed Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. On 345 carries, Barkley totaled 2,005 yards rushing – the most in the NFL – and 13 touchdowns.

The Packers need to find a way to contain Barkley. Their secondary is capable of holding Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts – currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup – in check, making Green Bay's ability to stop Barkley a top storyline ahead of the game.