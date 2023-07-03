The Aaron Rodgers Era with the Green Bay Packers didn’t end well. The team finished 8-9, missed the playoffs, and the QB has his worst season in years. However, NFL insider Albert Breer says Rodgers’ new team, the New York Jets, isn’t concerned about the QB because they think his “level of engagement” is much higher this year.

There were a lot of reasons for the subpar Packers season in 2022. The team had several rookie receivers, the defense underperformed, and the team’s 39-year-old QB finally seemed to show some age.

However, age may have had nothing to do worth it. As the MMQB’s Albert Breer told The Ringer’s Kevin Clark (h/t Peter Bukowski on Twitter) the Jets “think they’re getting a different player than the Packers got last year because of the level of engagement.”

The QB infamously demanded a trade on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft but still ended up playing two more seasons in Green Bay. While that first year after the trade request ended with Rodgers winning his second consecutive NFL MVP Award, the second season wasn’t good.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodgers skipped all of the team’s offseason workouts in the 2022 offseason and sat out most of training camp as well. When he started the season, his lack of chemistry with his young WRs and some rust on the signal-caller was evident.

And it’s not just Breer and his Jets sources who think Rodgers mailed it in during his final Packers season. Breer also noted that Green Bay believes that if Rodgers had put in more effort ahead of the 2022 season, the outcome would have been much better.

Since the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets, he’s been much more engaged in team activities, both on and off the field.