The Green Bay Packers are hoping that Jordan Love can fill the shoes left by Aaron Rodgers. But there are other pairs that need to be filled, too. Green Bay needs one of their young wide receivers to step up — not necessarily filling the void of someone like Davante Adams but at least being a consistent, reliable target. At this point in the offseason, that player appears to be second-year wideout Romeo Doubs.

Love is really liking what he sees from Doubs, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. During the Packers' offseason practices, Doubs has gotten a big share of targets.

“When in doubt, you can throw it out there and you know he's going to make a play, and he's done a great job of going and getting the ball wherever it's at,” Love said of Doubs, via ESPN. “He's made some really tough catches, and it kind of just builds everybody's confidence. It builds my confidence in him, just being able to throw the ball out there and know he's going to make a play.”

Doubs anticipates having “a huge role” this season. In 13 games in 2022, he tallied 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. With so much uncertainty around the Packers as they put the Rodgers era behind them, Doubs can be a massive help by proving to be a strong option. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is also highly encouraged by Doubs' development. He said that he is doing a great job at working on the little things and building chemistry with Love.

The Packers have a young and unproven receiving corp that features Doubs, second-year receivers Christian Watson and Samori Toure and rookie Jayden Reed. LaFleur will have his hands full working with so many young guys in the offense. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon's impact not just on the field but in the locker room will be huge.

Love's abilities and production on the field will be the biggest focuses of the Packers' season. Having a decent supporting cast will go a long way, and it starts with Doubs and the rest of the young wideouts.