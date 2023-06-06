Finally taking the reins from Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback won't be easy for Jordan Love. Following in the footsteps of arguably the greatest player in team history is an inevitably fraught development for the former first-round pick.

Primed to make that acclimation from glorified backup to franchise signal-caller more seamless for Love? Second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who's made a stellar impression on head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay's recent OTAs.

“Rome has done a nice job of really making that next step,” LaFleur said on Tuesday, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. “Now he has to go out and do it in games, but what we’ve seen from him in practice…just how deliberate he is with what he’s trying to work on. He’s doing a great job of getting his feet in the ground, running violent routes, violent cuts. Being aggressive with his hands. I think he’s shown a lot of progress.”

The Packers selected Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Across 13 games in his NFL debut, missing four due to an ankle injury, Doubs finished 42 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown, showing off a solid blend of size and athleticism that makes him a fixture of Green Bay's immediate present and long-term future.

Clearly, the 23-year-old is ready to level up next season while catching passes from Love.

“He’s done some unbelievable things throughout the course of these OTAs, whether it’s with the route running or the catches,” LaFleur said of Doubs. “Just continue building on that rapport that he has with Jordan.”