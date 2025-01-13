The Green Bay Packers lost 22-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round and Packers quarterback Jordan Love struggled, going 22-of-33 for just 212 yards with three interceptions. However, after the game, he didn't use his injured right elbow as an excuse.

“Jordan Love on his right elbow: ‘Didn’t affect me,'” The Athletic's Matt Schneiderman reported on Sunday.

Love injured his elbow in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears and was touch-and-go heading into the NFC Wild Card matchup. He did give his chance its best chance to win, though, and spread the ball around during the game, targeting nine different pass-catchers and getting eight of them receptions.

Whether the injury affected Jordan Love or not, the fact remains the Packers lost to the Eagles and the franchise now head into the offseason with questions to answer. The good news is that Green Bay will be able to run it back next season with most of its roster intact.

Packers will run it back in 2025

As Jordan Love and the Packers lick their wounds from the NFC Wild Card loss to the Eagles, they should get some solace based on where the roster is heading into 2025. The team enters the offseason with just the 21st-most used salary cap and ninth overall in top-51 cap space, according to Spotrac.

All the team's key players — Love, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and pretty much all of the defense — will be back next season. Sure, some contracts may have to be restructured but the organization has a lot of flexibility on that front and will still have money to bring in free agents to bolster the roster.

The biggest-name Packers free agents this offseason are cornerback Eric Stokes, backup running back A.J. Dillon, and center Josh Meyers. Outside of that, the roster will have another year to gel and if they can get to the postseason again with Love healthier, they will have a real shot of advancing further in the early days of 2026.