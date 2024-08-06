Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is hyping up one of his new teammates. Love is dropping a rave review of running back Josh Jacobs, ahead of the team's preseason games.

“The way he's able to get to the holes, find those holes, his cutting ability in and out of those holes, it's crazy,” Love said, per The Athletic. “It's fun to watch.”

Packers fans have to love that review. Jacobs had missed practices during training camp, due to a groin injury. He returned to the field on Tuesday.

Love and Jacobs are tasked with leading the Green Bay offense to victory this season. The Packers made a late surge in 2023, entering the NFL playoffs off of some great play in the last month of the season. Green Bay defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoffs, before losing to San Francisco in a close game during the Divisional Round. Packers fans hope for even more success during the upcoming campaign.

Packers need a big year from Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs has had some excellent years in the NFL. The Packers need him to continue that solid production. In his NFL career, the rusher has had three 1,000 rushing seasons. In 2023, he didn't accomplish that feat. He finished the last campaign with 805 yards, and six touchdowns.

Jacobs came over to Wisconsin this offseason from the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay is paying him to pick up big yardage, supporting Love and the offense. It seems with these comments that Love has a lot of faith in his new tailback.

“It's going to be hard to tackle him,” Love added.

Jacobs had his best season with the Raiders in 2022. He carried the ball a whopping 340 times, a career-high. He gained 1,653 yards, another career-high. The Packers need Jacobs to have a season like that, to help take some pressure off of Jordan Love and the passing offense.

A strong rushing game also allows Green Bay to keep the ball longer in time of possession. That will help the team's defense. The Packers secondary is very young, and seen as one of the weaknesses on the team. Last season, Green Bay had to start two rookies at times in the defensive backfield due to injuries.

The Packers start NFL preseason games on August 10, against the Cleveland Browns. Packers fans are certainly excited to see what Jacobs will bring to the table.