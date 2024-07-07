The Green Bay Packers have the youngest roster in the NFL. They have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but could stand to add some veteran leadership. Green Bay got one veteran this in free agency by signing Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders. It appears that Josh Jacobs tried to bring another veteran along with him to the Packers from Las Vegas.

When Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, one of the first people he told was Davante Adams. He sent Adams, who he was teammates with in Las Vegas, an eyeball emoji via text message. He asked Adams if he planned to follow him back to Green Bay.

At the time, there were plenty of trade rumors circulating about Davante Adams. Therefore, it certainly seemed like a loaded question — or at least like something that Jacobs was somewhat seriously pitching to Adams. However, Jacobs insists that it was all in good fun.

“Me and Davante, you got to understand the relationship we have,” Jacobs said on NFL Network's The Insiders. “We joke around with each other a lot. We talk about certain things. Basically, when I sent him the eyeballs, it was more so about how crazy life works out. He leaves there and goes to the Raiders, and I'm going there. That's kind of just what we was talking about.”

Regardless, the Packers are happy to have Jacobs. He is also taking quite a liking to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jacobs reportedly enjoys the different pace of life and having the ability to solely focus on football.

“It's so quiet, it's peaceful,” Jacobs said. “Every time I think about (Green Bay), I just think football; I think about locking in, I think about perfecting my craft. Hopefully, everything I do this year and (have) been doing this offseason pays off.”

Josh Jacobs is already making Super Bowl plans after signing with the Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs has never been one to make big proclamations. However, the Green Bay Packers have Jacobs excited about football in a way he never has been before.

“Normally I never set goals,” Jacobs said on The Insiders. “I take everything from a day-to-day basis, and the results of that will be what you see. That will be the goal.”

Now that Jacobs is on his second contract, he is beginning to think about his legacy. That has led Jacobs to thinking more and more about winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay.

“As I'm getting older and I'm playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy,” Jacobs said. “That's a big thing. I want to play in important games, play in the playoffs and make a deep run, and play in that game, if we get there. That's big for me. I think that's the most important thing.”

Jacobs is 26 years old and is entering uncharted territory. He has only played for the Raiders in the NFL and is entering a new offensive scheme. It is a unique challenge, but one that Jacobs seems to relish.

“Coming in where I'm one of the oldest guys on the team, I don't take that lightly,” Jacobs said. “I see these young guys, especially the young receivers on the cusp of being a player in this league, and being a face and being a household staple. Being about to help guide them and teach them little things about what I do or what I see, to help them elevate their games to the next level. I think that's part of the reason they brought me in.”