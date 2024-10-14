The Green Bay Packers have restored their lethal passing attack with Jordan Love and the offense. The Packers are averaging 3.6 touchdowns per game over their last three outings since Love's return from injury. On Monday, the offense got a piece of good news about wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks' injury status.

Wicks exited the Packers' Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury, but he avoided anything more serious, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Green Bay will monitor the second-year wideout's status throughout the week. He is considered week-to-week, which is a positive sign for Love and the offense.

Coming off a solid performance in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, Wicks became a hot commodity in the Green Bay scheme. He hauled in five of his 13 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The heavy production tapered off, though, as the Packers wide receiver trio got healthy. While Love has been benefitting from the recent emergence of tight end Tucker Kraft, the depth that Wicks will bring when he returns could be a huge advantage for the Packers.

Packers are deep at wide receiver

The Packers offense continued to be a stout unit against the Cardinals. There wasn't a lot that could stop them, as Love found Romeo Doubs three times through the air for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Reed continued his streak of bright outings with six receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Reed's volume has taken a hit due to Doubs and fellow talented wide receiver Christian Watson, but it provides the Packers with a bevy of options to include in their game plan for their upcoming matchups.

Green Bay will put their high-powered offense to the test when they host the Houston Texans for a Week 7 game at Lambeau Field.