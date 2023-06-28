Jordan Love is getting ready for his first year as the starter for the Green Bay Packers with mixed expectations. However, Love himself feels as ready as ever to replace Aaron Rodgers once and for all, reports Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.

“I feel more hungry than ever. Honestly, having that time to wait, the waiting just makes [me] more and more hungry for when you finally get out there.”

This should excite Packers fans, as they truly have not had a good look at Jordan Love ever since drafting him in 2020. Whether or not Packers fans are more excited to see Love succeed or Aaron Rodgers fail, Love was confident this moment was coming all along.

“It’s definitely what I’ve kind of been waiting for. It’s one of those things, and he [Aaron Rodgers] talked about it, too, everybody kind of knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of when and what kind of happens with it, so it was just that waiting game. I was happy it’s finally my time, and I’m grateful for that.”

Now that it is officially the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, it makes sense that Love is starting to take more accountability and pride in his position. With the NFC North wide open for the taking, Jordan Love has an opportunity to immediately endear himself to Packers faithful. Unfortunately for him, his hunger for the job will not automatically translate into production and he will have to prove he is worth his position on the field this season.