The Green Bay Packers don't have an NFC North title to play for. But Josh Jacobs and company can ignite some momentum into the postseason by beating the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, he's brutally honest about his expectations for this final home stand. He believes the Packers won't turn to him much, per Ryan Wood of Packers Wire on USA Today Thursday.

“Just being honest, being realistic, I don't see me taking that many carries in this game,” Jacobs bluntly said.

He continued dishing his honesty about the upcoming matchup against the longtime Packers' rival.

“Obviously, I want to play,” Jacobs said. “I'm going to push to play, and I'm playing.”

He dropped one more strong expectation he has for himself ahead of Sunday.

“I don't see myself taking 30 carries,” Jacobs said.

Examining Josh Jacobs' impact on Packers in 2024

Jacobs arrived to the Packers as a prized free agent signing in March. The 26-year-old agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal after delivering five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He came to Green Bay with three 1,000-yard campaigns in tow, including winning the league's rushing title in 2022.

Has Jacobs become equally impactful in the Packers' green and yellow? He's returned to 1,000-yard status in his new surroundings. Jacobs immediately handed the Packers a 151-yard outing in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, leading the narrow 16-10 win.

Jacobs produced two more 100-yard games after the Colts contest. He wore down the Jacksonville Jaguars with 127 yards in the Oct. 27 victory. Jacobs then gashed the San Francisco 49ers for 106 yards and three touchdowns, trouncing the defending NFC champions 38-10 on Nov. 24.

The veteran RB, though, now shattered this new personal mark: Touchdowns in a single season. Jacobs crossed the goal line 14 times, surpassing his previous best of 12 in 2020 and 2022.

Packers fans hoping to see him one last time unfortunately won't see much of their new star RB. He's not battling a significant injury. Jacobs is healthy enough to suit up. However, head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff clearly want to rest their starters before the playoffs start up.

Green Bay can potentially use this Chicago game to avoid the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. The Packers move to the sixth seed with a win and Washington Commanders loss on Sunday. Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams become the pairing in that scenario. However, a Packers win and Commanders victory keeps G.B. as the last seed in the conference — meaning a road trip against a red-hot Philadelphia Eagles team that's won 11 of their last 12 games is the opponent for Jacobs and Green Bay.