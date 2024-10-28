The Green Bay Packers continue to roll through the season, and running back Josh Jacobs has been a plus for the team. In their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacobs had a big touchdown run, but the way he scored wasn't a part of the game plan. After the game, Jacobs shared why he committed a “cardinal sin” during his touchdown.

“I had to score. Or I had to have a big play. Or I probably would have been cussed out,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs had another big game on the ground, rushing for 127 and two touchdowns, and every yard was important, especially after Jordan Love left the game with a groin injury. Malik Willis came in for Love and did a good job of managing the game and getting the Packers the close win.

Josh Jacobs carries Packers to victory vs. Jaguars

The Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs to help them get the Week 8 win against the Jaguars, and after the game, he shared that he wanted to make a statement.

“I just wanted to come in and make a statement that we can still win games running the ball,” Jacobs said.

With Jordan Love going down, it made perfect sense to go to Jacobs, and if the starting quarterback misses any more time, there's a chance that the running game will continue to be a staple for the Packers. Luckily, Love's injury isn't expected to be major, but it's still not certain if he'll be available against the Detroit Lions.

Malik Wills has filled in for Love several times this season, and head coach Matt LaFleur put a solid game plan in order for him, getting them two wins. After the Jaguars game, LaFleur gave praise to Willis and how he's been able to step in.

“We went with Malik and can't say enough great things about Malik Willis,” LaFleur said. “The job he's able to do to go in there, y'know, the moment's never too big for him. He made a lot of big-time plays in this game. Not only with his arm, but he had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”

The Packers next three games are huge, as they have two divisional games back-t0-back with the Lions and the Chicago Bears, and then they play the San Francisco 49ers. Jacobs could be called on a lot, but it seems like he's ready for the moment.