The latest Green Bay Packers injury update isn’t great for a pair of defensive starters heading into the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Quay Walker and safety Rudy Ford are both questionable for the game.

“Per Matt LaFleur, Rudy Ford (calf) and Quay Walker (groin) are questionable for Sunday vs. the Rams,” ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky tweeted on Friday. “On Walker: ‘He came in feeling tight today, so he did not practice.’”

Losing Ford or Walker for the Packers Week 9 date with the Rams would be a tough blow for LaFleur and company to take. Walker is the team’s leading tackler with 66 on the season. The second-year player also has five tackles for a loss and an interception.

Right behind Walker in terms of tackles is Ford. The defensive back has 48 takedowns this year to go along with four passes defended and two interceptions. If these two players are out on Sunday, the Green Bay defense will suffer against the run and the pass as Walker and Ford are the team's most versatile defenders.

If this latest Packers injury update means the pair can’t go this weekend, we’ll likely see veteran linebacker Eric Wilson and safety Dallin Leavitt take Walker and Ford’s places, respectively. Neither one of these backups has played all that much this season, with Quay Walker and Rudy Ford playing so well. Wilson has played 79 snaps this season, and Leavitt has played even fewer, coming in on just seven snaps.